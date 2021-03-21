adbank 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,164.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. adbank has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $111,164.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. One adbank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00051362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.71 or 0.00648140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

