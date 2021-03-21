ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $31.18. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 16,186 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

