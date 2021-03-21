adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €276.50 ($325.29).

adidas stock opened at €281.00 ($330.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €285.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €281.01. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

