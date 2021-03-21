Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $150.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.12.

NYSE:A opened at $122.69 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

