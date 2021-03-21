Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on A. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $122.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.