Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,998.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

