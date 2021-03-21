Akerna (KERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

