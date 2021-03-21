Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $81.00 at Chardan Capital

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

