Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.