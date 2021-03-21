Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,454,200 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 4,212,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.