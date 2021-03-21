Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $290.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00240144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.69 or 0.03669520 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,890,873,525 coins and its circulating supply is 2,598,712,549 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

