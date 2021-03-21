Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,131 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.7% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,959,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,527,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

