Alliance Global Partners Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $55.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.75 to $47.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

