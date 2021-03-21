Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

IVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

