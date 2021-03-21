Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock valued at $137,832. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of 156.40 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.