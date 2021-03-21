Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $568,000 Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

