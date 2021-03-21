Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $625,000 Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Camden National worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Camden National by 2.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden National by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

