Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $12.85 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

