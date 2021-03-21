Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,900 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521,624 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.43 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

