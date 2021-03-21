Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,400 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.74%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 and sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

