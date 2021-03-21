Allstate Corp Acquires 616 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,505,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 67,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

