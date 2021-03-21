Allstate Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,602,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,797,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.