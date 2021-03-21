Allstate Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $63.51 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

