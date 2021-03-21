Allstate Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Outfront Media by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

