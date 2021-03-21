Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $529.46 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.28.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

