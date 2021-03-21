Allstate Corp Sells 2,186 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $70,007,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $13,547,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

