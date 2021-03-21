Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report ($1.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 1,046,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,222. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $135,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after buying an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

