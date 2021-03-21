Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $446.51 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $446.51 million and $78.53 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.21 or 0.00460651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00142688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00058278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.05 or 0.00700994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.