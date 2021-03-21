Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Capital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,054.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

