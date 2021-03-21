Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday.

ALSMY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 159,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

