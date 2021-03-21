Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $10,152.24 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider David L. Simon sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $10,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David L. Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David L. Simon sold 91 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,416.32.

Shares of ALTR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,050 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,248 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after acquiring an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

