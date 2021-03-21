Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18).

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

