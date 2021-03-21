Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMADY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.99 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

