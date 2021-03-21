Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PROS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PROS by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period.

PROS stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $360,100.92. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

