Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSE:WCC opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

