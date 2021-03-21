Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 7,835 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.