Amalgamated Bank Buys 187 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

ADUS opened at $109.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

