Amalgamated Bank Invests $258,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

