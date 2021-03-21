Amalgamated Bank Invests $270,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

