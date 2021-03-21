Amalgamated Bank Makes New $270,000 Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

