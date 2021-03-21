Amalgamated Bank Makes New $304,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

