Amalgamated Bank Makes New $455,000 Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $20,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

