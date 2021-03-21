Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

