Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,641 shares of company stock worth $28,436,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.