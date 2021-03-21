Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $22.33 on Friday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

