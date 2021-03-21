Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,182.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,812.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

