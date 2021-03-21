Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $480,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.