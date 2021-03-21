AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De Sells 100 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $606.03 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AMERCO by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

