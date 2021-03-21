American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.72 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.