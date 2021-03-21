American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $45.90 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

